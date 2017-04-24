Armenian activists allege Turkish interference in genocide commemorations in Georgia
Armenian community commemorates the anniversary of the Armenian genocide in front of the Turkish embassy in Tbilisi Georgia's Armenian community gathered in front of the Turkish embassy in Tbilisi on 24 April, to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide, and demanded its recognition by Turkey and Georgia. Vahan Abrahamyan, a student at Yerevan State University currently studying in Tbilisi on an exchange programme, was one of many demonstrators gathered near the embassy on Tbilisi's crowded Chavchavadze avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|11
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec '16
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC