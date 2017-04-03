Air taxi services to be available bet...

Air taxi services to be available between Tbilisi, Baku

9 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Air taxi services will be set up aiming for a convenient mode of transportation for locals and tourists following the increase in the number of travels between Georgia and Azerbaijan. "The cost of the air taxi services en route Tbilisi-Baku-Tbilisi, provided by the airline, is $6,930 regardless of the number of passengers," a source in the company told Trend.

Chicago, IL

