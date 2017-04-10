A World Of Flavors In A Single Dish: ...

A World Of Flavors In A Single Dish: How Jewish Food Spread Across The Globe

Tuesday Apr 11

With a taste of just a single dish from a Jewish family's table at Passover, Joan Nathan can tell a global story. The Jewish cooking legend, who has nearly a dozen books to her name, has documented the worldwide reach of Jewish food for her latest, King Solomon's Table: A Culinary Exploration of Jewish Cooking from Around the World.

Chicago, IL

