This Guy Was an Obscure Nation's 6 Mi...

This Guy Was an Obscure Nation's 6 Millionth Tourist, and He Was in for One Incredible Surprise

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Technology Marketing

Sandwiched between Turkey and Russia, the Republic of Georgia recently greeted its 6 millionth tourist with a surprise VIP experience that included dinner with the prime minister. The lucky winner was Jesper Black, a Dutch traveler who flew into the capital of Tbilisi for a wedding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Technology Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16) Mar 11 About time 11
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec '16 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,033,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC