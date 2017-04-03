Tbilisi: Georgia Denies Arms Transit ...

Tbilisi: Georgia Denies Arms Transit Reports to Armenia

Friday Mar 24

Commenting the March 22 statement of the Armenian National Security Service on the alleged transit of man-portable anti-aircract missile launcher Igla [NATO designation SA-18 Grouse] and its missile from Georgia to Armenia, Interior Minister Giorgi Mghebrishvili said that "it cannot be unequivocally confirmed" that it was smuggled through Georgia.

