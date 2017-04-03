Tbilisi condemns agreement making sev...

Tbilisi condemns agreement making several S.Ossetian units part of Russian Armed Forces

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Interfax

TBILISI. March 31 - The Georgian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday after Russia and South Ossetia signed an agreement whereby several South Ossetian military units will become part of the Russian Armed Forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Interfax.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16) Mar 11 About time 11
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec '16 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,033,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC