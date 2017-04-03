Not ONE song for Shah Rukh Khan but I...

Not ONE song for Shah Rukh Khan but Irrfan Khan gets to shoot THREE with THIS Pakistani actress

It seems that life has not been fair to Shah Rukh Khan. When he tried to shoot the song Zaalima with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan last December in Dubai for Raees, there was an uproar on social media and the actor along with the production house, had to abandon the plans because of the ban on Pakistani artistes which began from September as an aftermath of the Uri Attacks.

