Not ONE song for Shah Rukh Khan but Irrfan Khan gets to shoot THREE with THIS Pakistani actress
It seems that life has not been fair to Shah Rukh Khan. When he tried to shoot the song Zaalima with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan last December in Dubai for Raees, there was an uproar on social media and the actor along with the production house, had to abandon the plans because of the ban on Pakistani artistes which began from September as an aftermath of the Uri Attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|11
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec '16
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC