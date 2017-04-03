Georgians Gain Visa-Free Travel To Most EU Countries

Georgian nationals with biometric passports will be able to travel to most European Union member states without visas as of March 28. The day has been eagerly anticipated by Tbilisi, which has long sought closer ties with the EU while facing persistent efforts by Russia to increase Moscow's influence following a brief war with Georgia in 2008. The European Commission recommended in December 2015 that visa restrictions for Georgians be lifted but negotiations among EU member states initially proved difficult.

