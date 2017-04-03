Georgia arrests Armenian citizen in connection with Igla smuggling case

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Georgian interior ministry said its central criminal police department has detained a 40-year-old Armenian citizen in connection with the case of smuggling Igla missile parts to Armenia. The Armenian national security service said days earlier that it has arrested three people, including Samvel Babayan who served as former minister of defence of Nagorno Karabakh and a Liberation Army commander, for smuggling Igla anti-aircraft missile system parts from Georgia.

