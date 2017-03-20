Armenia, Georgia embroiled in air-def...

Armenia, Georgia embroiled in air-defence system scandal

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Groong

Ekho Kavkaza, Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe's Russian-language Caucasus service March 23 2017 Igla without a return address Armenia, Georgia embroiled in air-defence system scandal by Vladimir Unanyants [Groong note: the below was translated from Russian] The arrest of former defence minister of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic, Samvel Babyan, in Armenia caused a scandal in Georgia. The politician was arrested within the framework of the investigation into the illegal delivery of a PZRK [portable SAM complex] Igla into Armenia from the territory of Georgia.

