Armenia, Georgia embroiled in air-defence system scandal
Ekho Kavkaza, Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe's Russian-language Caucasus service March 23 2017 Igla without a return address Armenia, Georgia embroiled in air-defence system scandal by Vladimir Unanyants [Groong note: the below was translated from Russian] The arrest of former defence minister of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic, Samvel Babyan, in Armenia caused a scandal in Georgia. The politician was arrested within the framework of the investigation into the illegal delivery of a PZRK [portable SAM complex] Igla into Armenia from the territory of Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|11
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec '16
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC