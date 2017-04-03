ANKARA: National Government of the Southwestern Caucasus: A short-lived republic in Anatolia

Anatolia has been home to numerous civilizations, states and empires throughout history; however, none of them was as short lived as the National Government of the Southwestern Caucasus, which was founded right after the fall of the Ottoman Empire, before the Republic of Turkey was founded The Provisional National Government of the Southwestern Caucasus, also known as the Kars Islamic Council, was not only the first republic founded in Anatolia but also one of the shortest-lived states in world political history. The state was founded in 1918 in the Eastern Anatolian city of Kars.

