ANKARA: National Government of the So...

ANKARA: National Government of the Southwestern Caucasus: A short-lived republic in Anatolia

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Groong

Anatolia has been home to numerous civilizations, states and empires throughout history; however, none of them was as short lived as the National Government of the Southwestern Caucasus, which was founded right after the fall of the Ottoman Empire, before the Republic of Turkey was founded The Provisional National Government of the Southwestern Caucasus, also known as the Kars Islamic Council, was not only the first republic founded in Anatolia but also one of the shortest-lived states in world political history. The state was founded in 1918 in the Eastern Anatolian city of Kars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16) Mar 11 About time 11
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec '16 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,033,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC