AIIB could finance Georgian transportation project

Tuesday Mar 28

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank can issue $144 million loan for Georgia's Batumi Bypass Road Project, said the message on AIIB's website. The estimated date of board consideration is June 16. The objective of the project is to improve regional connectivity in Georgia and improve efficiency for road transport along the East-West Highway in the country.

Chicago, IL

