Widespread Panic Welcomes 2017 With H...

Widespread Panic Welcomes 2017 With Horns, Strings & Vocalists In...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: JamBase

Georgia rockers Widespread Panic ended an extensive year of touring with a gala three-set blowout at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on New Year's Eve. The band, who expect to focus on multi-night stands and tour less in the future, welcomed the Love Sponge String Quartet , MegaBlasters Horns and McCrary Sisters for a guest-filled finale to 2016 and start to 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec 8 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
News Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15) Sep '16 maher almoraisi 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,847

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC