Widespread Panic Welcomes 2017 With Horns, Strings & Vocalists In...

Georgia rockers Widespread Panic ended an extensive year of touring with a gala three-set blowout at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on New Year's Eve. The band, who expect to focus on multi-night stands and tour less in the future, welcomed the Love Sponge String Quartet , MegaBlasters Horns and McCrary Sisters for a guest-filled finale to 2016 and start to 2017.

