U.S. Senators To Push For Stronger Sanctions Against Russia
U.S. Senator John McCain walks past barbed wire on the boundary with the Georgian breakaway region of South Ossetia in the village of Khurvaleti on January 1. A trio of U.S. senators has said on a visit to Georgia that they will work to get Congress to pass tougher sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin. Senator Lindsey Graham said after arriving in Tbilisi on January 1 that "we hope to make 2017 a year of offense.... It is time to push back against [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."
