Trump's criticism of intelligence on Russia is dividing Hill GOP
Sen. John McCain speaks with U.S. service members on Jan. 2 on a visit to the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Center in Krtsanisi, outside Tbilisi, Georgia. President-elect Donald Trump's broadside against the intelligence community is dividing Capitol Hill Republicans, with some ready to pounce on Trump's skepticism that Russia allegedly interfered with the U.S. elections and others urging a more cautious approach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec 8
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec '16
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
|Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|maher almoraisi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC