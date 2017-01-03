Trump drops $250M Black Sea tower: re...

Trump drops $250M Black Sea tower: report

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

Donald Trump Trump drops 0M Black Sea tower: report House GOP to prioritize coal, methane rules for repeal Fox likely to thrive post-Megyn Kelly MORE 's company has abandoned its role in a planned $250 million tower in a Black Sea resort town, according to a new report. "[We've decided] to formally end the development of Trump Tower, Batumi," Trump's company said in a joint email statement with the Silk Road Group, its local partner on the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec 8 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
News Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15) Sep '16 maher almoraisi 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,855

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC