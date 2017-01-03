Trump drops $250M Black Sea tower: report
Donald Trump Trump drops 0M Black Sea tower: report House GOP to prioritize coal, methane rules for repeal Fox likely to thrive post-Megyn Kelly MORE 's company has abandoned its role in a planned $250 million tower in a Black Sea resort town, according to a new report. "[We've decided] to formally end the development of Trump Tower, Batumi," Trump's company said in a joint email statement with the Silk Road Group, its local partner on the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec 8
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec '16
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
|Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|maher almoraisi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC