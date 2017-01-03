The curves of the Georgian alphabet seduce UNESCO

After evolving in parallel for centuries, thanks to UNESCO, the three Georgian alphabets became intangible cultural heritage of humanity. A living and charming heritage, but one to be protected "ეწვიეთ საქართველოს" - "Welcome to Georgia" The curves of the Georgian alphabet embrace the traveller landing at Tbilisi airport in a welcome that is as soft as its letters.

