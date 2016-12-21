Serbia prepares to lift visa requirem...

Serbia prepares to lift visa requirements for Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan

TBILISI, DFWatch–While Georgian citizens are waiting for the final decision about a visa waiver system with the European Union , Serbia prepares to waive its visa rules for citizens of not only Georgia but also its two neighbors in the South Caucasus. to initiate a procedure to abolish visas for holders of ordinary passports with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia, and to initiate the abolition of visas for holders of diplomatic and official passports with a certain group of countries," Serbia's Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

