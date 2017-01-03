Katie Melua's music dream

Katie Melua was thrilled when she got to work with the Gori Women's Choir as she ''dreamed of'' returning to her home town of Tbilisi, Georgia to make music. The 'Nine Million Bicycles' hitmaker teamed up with Gori Women's Choir for her latest album 'In Winter' and thoroughly enjoyed being able to make music in her native Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ContactMusic.com.