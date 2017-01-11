Georgian opposition figure walks free...

Georgian opposition figure walks free after court cuts fraud sentence

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Jailed Georgian opposition figure Gigi Ugulava walked free after a court cut his sentence on Friday, cheered by supporters who said his prosecution for misspending public funds had been politically motivated. Tbilisi Mayor Gigi Ugulava speaks to the media after questioning by the Investigative Service of the Finance Ministry in Tbilisi February 23, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec '16 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
News Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15) Sep '16 maher almoraisi 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,827,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC