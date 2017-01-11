Georgian opposition figure walks free after court cuts fraud sentence
Jailed Georgian opposition figure Gigi Ugulava walked free after a court cut his sentence on Friday, cheered by supporters who said his prosecution for misspending public funds had been politically motivated. Tbilisi Mayor Gigi Ugulava speaks to the media after questioning by the Investigative Service of the Finance Ministry in Tbilisi February 23, 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec '16
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
|Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|maher almoraisi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC