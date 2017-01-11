Georgian opposition figure walks free after court cuts fraud sentence

Jailed Georgian opposition figure Gigi Ugulava walked free after a court cut his sentence on Friday, cheered by supporters who said his prosecution for misspending public funds had been politically motivated. Tbilisi Mayor Gigi Ugulava speaks to the media after questioning by the Investigative Service of the Finance Ministry in Tbilisi February 23, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.