Georgia, Gazprom Agree to New Transit...

Georgia, Gazprom Agree to New Transit Terms

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Voice of America

Supporters of the main opposition party wear Georgian national flags during a protest against buying gas from Russia's state-controlled Gazprom, in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 6, 2016. Georgian government officials on Wednesday accepted new payment terms for transit of gas across the country by Russian-owned Gazprom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec '16 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
News Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15) Sep '16 maher almoraisi 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,221 • Total comments across all topics: 277,956,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC