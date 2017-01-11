Former Georgian Ruling Party On Verge...

Former Georgian Ruling Party On Verge Of Split

The status of former party leader Mikheil Saakashvili is a major source of friction between factions of Georgia's opposition United National Movement. Just three months after failing to regain power in Georgia's parliamentary elections, the opposition United National Movement is on the verge of splitting into two entities that could become rivals in municipal elections due later this year.

