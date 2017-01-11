America's Russian Dybbuk

America's Russian Dybbuk

Wednesday

From ancient Hebrew folklore, the dybbuk is a demonic spirit that inhabits a person's body and soul in order to get what it wants. American foreign policy is endlessly driven to search and destroy imaginary demons: Noriega, Milosevic, Saddam, Ho, Tojo, Nasser, Gaddafi, Lumumba, Castro, Osama, Yanukovych, and a host of others in its hit parade.

