Wogan helped me enjoy 'crazy amount o...

Wogan helped me enjoy 'crazy amount of success', says Katie Melua

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Independent.ie

Katie Melua has recognised the late Sir Terry Wogan as being the driving force behind the "crazy amount of success" she had in the early 2000s as she launched her music career. http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/wogan-helped-me-enjoy-crazy-amount-of-success-says-katie-melua-35315290.html Katie Melua receiving the Order of Honour medal during her concert at the Georgian National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Tbilisi Katie Melua has recognised the late Sir Terry Wogan as being the driving force behind the "crazy amount of success" she had in the early 2000s as she launched her music career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec 8 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec 4 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec 2 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
News Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15) Sep '16 maher almoraisi 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,213 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,872

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC