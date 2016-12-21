Katie Melua has recognised the late Sir Terry Wogan as being the driving force behind the "crazy amount of success" she had in the early 2000s as she launched her music career. http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/wogan-helped-me-enjoy-crazy-amount-of-success-says-katie-melua-35315290.html Katie Melua receiving the Order of Honour medal during her concert at the Georgian National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Tbilisi Katie Melua has recognised the late Sir Terry Wogan as being the driving force behind the "crazy amount of success" she had in the early 2000s as she launched her music career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.