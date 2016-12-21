Who will get the biggest piece of Tra...

Who will get the biggest piece of Transcaucasian Pipeline?

Sunday Dec 18

Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze, who also works as Secretary General of ruling party Georgian Dream and is considered to be one of the most influential figures of modern Georgia, once again expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that Georgia cannot reach an agreement with Gazprom on monetization of payments for transit of Russian gas to Armenia through the Transcaucasus Pipeline Vladikavkaz-Tbilisi-Yerevan. "They have their own conditions, we have ours, and we remain on previous positions," he said after another round of talks with the Russian energy giant.

