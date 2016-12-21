Who will get the biggest piece of Transcaucasian Pipeline?
Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze, who also works as Secretary General of ruling party Georgian Dream and is considered to be one of the most influential figures of modern Georgia, once again expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that Georgia cannot reach an agreement with Gazprom on monetization of payments for transit of Russian gas to Armenia through the Transcaucasus Pipeline Vladikavkaz-Tbilisi-Yerevan. "They have their own conditions, we have ours, and we remain on previous positions," he said after another round of talks with the Russian energy giant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec 8
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec 4
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec 2
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
|Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|maher almoraisi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC