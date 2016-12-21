When a Georgian Town Thinks It's a Metropolis
Meet Akhmeta, a small and gritty Georgian town which thinks it has a subway and a seaport, even though it has only about 7,000 residents and is nowhere near the sea. The town, snuggled into the foothills of the Caucasus Mountains in the wine-making region of Kakheti, made national news after its council last week agreed on the procedures for naming its metro stations, airports, harbors and aerial tramway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.
