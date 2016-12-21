When a Georgian Town Thinks It's a Metropolis

Meet Akhmeta, a small and gritty Georgian town which thinks it has a subway and a seaport, even though it has only about 7,000 residents and is nowhere near the sea. The town, snuggled into the foothills of the Caucasus Mountains in the wine-making region of Kakheti, made national news after its council last week agreed on the procedures for naming its metro stations, airports, harbors and aerial tramway.

