USAID ends funding for troubled Ukraine customs reform

The U.S. Agency for International Development has ended funding for a flagship customs reform project in Ukraine's Odessa region, as the government's ambitious plans to tackle bribe-taking at its Black Sea ports stalled. USAID and other institutions have supported Kiev's Western-backed government, which took power after the 2014 Maidan street protests, to fight endemic corruption and put an economy battered by an ongoing separatist war back on its feet.

