The European Union and future with th...

The European Union and future with the South Caucasus

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Groong

Global Risk Insights Dec 19 2016 The European Union and future with the South Caucasus by Leon Aslanov , December 19, 2016 The European Union has eyed the South Caucasus for the past two decades, and after the successful union expansion to parts of Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus could be next. The European Union's relationship with the South Caucasus has been gaining traction ever since the initiation of the "Eastern Partnership" programme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec 8 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec 4 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec 2 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
News Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15) Sep '16 maher almoraisi 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,223 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,381

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC