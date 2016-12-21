Tbilisi: Georgia and Armenia sign defence agreement
Armenia's defence minister Vigen Sargsyan and his Georgian counterpart Levan Izoria met in Tbilisi on Wednesday. Photo from the Ministry of Defence of Georgia's press office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec 8
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec 4
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec 2
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
|Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|maher almoraisi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC