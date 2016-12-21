South Caucasus Railway: We can transport cargo from Europe to Iran via Armenia, without holdup
South Caucasus Railway CJSC Director General Sergey Valko told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am during the Armenian-Iranian Business Forum that was held Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. Valko added that there were virtually no delays during the transference of containers from the railway to the trucks.
