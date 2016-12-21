Regional resilience forum in Armenia and Georgia

Regional Resilience Forum events took place in the Tavush region and Adjara autonomous republic bringing together in each country nearly 70 policy makers, civil society organisations, media, academia, private sector and key stakeholders to discuss the current issues on climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction, livelihoods, environmental protection and other related disciplines in order to facilitate the exchange of the know-how and the best practices in Adjara and Tavush, seek for synergies and opportunities of collaboration to strengthen the resilience and safety of communities, authorities, environment and businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.