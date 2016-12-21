Regional resilience forum in Armenia ...

Regional resilience forum in Armenia and Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Regional Resilience Forum events took place in the Tavush region and Adjara autonomous republic bringing together in each country nearly 70 policy makers, civil society organisations, media, academia, private sector and key stakeholders to discuss the current issues on climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction, livelihoods, environmental protection and other related disciplines in order to facilitate the exchange of the know-how and the best practices in Adjara and Tavush, seek for synergies and opportunities of collaboration to strengthen the resilience and safety of communities, authorities, environment and businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec 8 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec 4 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec 2 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
News Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15) Sep '16 maher almoraisi 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,470,157

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC