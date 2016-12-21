Radisson RED Comes To Tbilisi, Georgia

Radisson RED Comes To Tbilisi, Georgia

Friday Dec 16

TBILISI / BRUSSELS -- The Rezidor Hotel Group, one of the most dynamic hotel groups worldwide and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, is proud to announce the signing of the first Radisson RED in Georgia. The new build city center stand-alone hotel will be located in the heart of the city on Chavchavadze Street.

