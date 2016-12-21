PM: BTK railway to be commissioned in...

PM: BTK railway to be commissioned in 1Q2017

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be put into operation in the first quarter of 2017, said Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim. Yildirim made the remarks during a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili, the TRT Haber news channel reported Dec. 20. Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili, for his part, said that Tbilisi is doing everything needed for the project's speedy completion.

