In Stalin's native Georgia, Soviet dictator still revered by some

In Nazi Stefanishvili's family home in Gori, posters, paintings and books fill a tiny room dedicated to the Georgian city's most famous son, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. Although Stalin's rule was marked by mass repression, labour camps and famine, Stefanishvili, 73, a retired economist, says she has admired him since her childhood and over the years has filled a room in her daughter's house with memorabilia.

