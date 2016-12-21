How a Winter Fire Burned Down the Walls Between a Jewish Summer Camp and Its Neighbors
To get to Camp Ramah Darom in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, you drive up Interstate 85, North, out of Atlanta, the nearest big city, for almost an hour. Just a little past Peachtree Corners, you turn onto old U.S. Route 23. From there it's 35 minutes or so, deep into the mountains, until you get to Clayton, Georgia, population 2,234.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec 8
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec 4
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec 2
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
|Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|maher almoraisi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC