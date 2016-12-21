Georgian President, Parliament At Odd...

Georgian President, Parliament At Odds Over Constitutional Commission

Thursday Dec 22

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili announced that neither he nor any member of his staff will take part in the work of the commission. Plans by Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party to amend the country's constitution have gotten off to a rocky start.

