Georgia hopes for deeper cooperation with U.S. under Trump - PM

Dec 29 - Georgian officials have already had their first contacts with the new U.S. administration that is being formed by U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili told a government meeting on Thursday. "The first contacts with the new U.S. administration have already taken place and we are hoping for deeper cooperation based on the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed by the two countries," Kvirikashvili said.

