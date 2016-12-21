Georgia hopes for deeper cooperation ...

Georgia hopes for deeper cooperation with U.S. under Trump - PM

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Interfax

Dec 29 - Georgian officials have already had their first contacts with the new U.S. administration that is being formed by U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili told a government meeting on Thursday. "The first contacts with the new U.S. administration have already taken place and we are hoping for deeper cooperation based on the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed by the two countries," Kvirikashvili said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Interfax.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec 8 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec 4 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec 2 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
News Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15) Sep '16 maher almoraisi 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,726 • Total comments across all topics: 277,420,801

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC