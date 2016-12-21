Explaining the Crisis in Abkhazia

Explaining the Crisis in Abkhazia

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: EurasiaNet

After large protests and counter-protests in the capital of Abkhazia, Sukhumi, the de facto president, Raul Khajimba , offered concessions to the opposition. But while this appears to have dampened tensions for now, Abkhazia seems likely to be gripped by uncertainty for months ahead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec 8 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec 4 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec 2 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
News Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15) Sep '16 maher almoraisi 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,223 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,371

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC