Explaining the Crisis in Abkhazia
After large protests and counter-protests in the capital of Abkhazia, Sukhumi, the de facto president, Raul Khajimba , offered concessions to the opposition. But while this appears to have dampened tensions for now, Abkhazia seems likely to be gripped by uncertainty for months ahead.
Read more at EurasiaNet.
