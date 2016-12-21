Exiled Ukraine Parliament Member: I Witnessed Presidential Corruption
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko makes a statement during a press conference with French President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace on June 21, 2016 in Paris, France. As we enter 2017, problems in Ukraine persist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec 8
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec 4
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec 2
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
|Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|maher almoraisi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC