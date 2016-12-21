Energy minister reveals priority dire...

Energy minister reveals priority directions for Polish investments

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Today.Az

The issue was high on agenda during 7-th gathering of the Azerbaijan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Warsaw on December 19-20. Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Natig Aliyev, addressing the event, invited Polish entrepreneurs to invest in Azerbaijan, and provided an insight into business and investment opportunities in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec 8 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec 4 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec 2 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
News Cruz, Huckabee Go Head-to-Head for Evangelical ... (Jul '15) Sep '16 maher almoraisi 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,213 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,864

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC