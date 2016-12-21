Azerbaijani oil prices for Dec. 12-16

The average price for AZERI LT CIF, extracted on the block of Azerbaijani fields Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli, was $56.1 per barrel on Dec. 12-16 or $1.17 per barrel more than the previous week. The maximum price for AZERI LT was $56.83 per barrel and the minimum price was $54.65 per barrel during the reporting period.

