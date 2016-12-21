Armenian Trucks Stranded On Georgian-Russian Border

Hundreds of Armenian heavy trucks and other vehicles remain stranded at a border crossing between Georgia and Russia due to heavy snowfalls that have kept the mountainous road essentially closed for the past two weeks. Armenia's Transport and Communications Minister Vahan Martirosian visited the Upper Lars crossing on Tuesday before meeting with Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Tbilisi to discuss the situation there.

