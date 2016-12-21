Armenian Defense Minister visits Georgia

Armenian Defense Minister visits Georgia

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Groong

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Georgia Vigen Sargsyan and Levan Izoria had a face-to-face meeting in Tbilisi today, after which they were joined by the delegations of the two countries. The Armenian-Georgian military cooperation and the future programs were discussed.

Chicago, IL

