Abkhaz Leader, Opposition Step Back From The Brink

The groups aligned in the Bloc of Opposition Forces in Georgia's breakaway Republic of Abkhazia failed yet again on December 15 in their latest bid to force de facto President Raul Khajimba to step down. But in late-night negotiations, Khajimba did offer the opposition a number of government positions, and he has reportedly also agreed to constitutional amendments that would curtail his powers.

