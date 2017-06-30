Gaston nurse learning a different medicine in Africa
As a nurse, Donna Wilson is familiar with the routine procedure for a broken femur. So, when a patient came in to the hospital she was working at, Wilson knew exactly what doctors would have to do to align the bone, but this time, that way was not an option.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luongo national park (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gabongramma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC