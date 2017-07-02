AU mediates potential electoral disputes in DR Congo, Gabon

The African Union is mediating to resolve potential electoral disputes in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Gabon. Speaking on Saturday at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing 29th AU Summit being held from June 27 to July 4 in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, Minata Samate Cessouma, commissioner for Political Affairs at the AU, said resolving electoral disputes is at the heart of ensuring welfare of the continent's youth.

