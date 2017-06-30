Africa: Africa to Launch Single Air T...

Africa: Africa to Launch Single Air Transport Market in 2018

Yesterday

An African single air transport market will be launched in January 2018, with 40 plus countries expected to be signatories by then. This was announced by David Kajange, the Head of the Transport and Tourism Division at the African Union on Sunday on the sidelines of the ongoing 29th AU summit, which is underway in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

