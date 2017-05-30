Liberia: Senator George Weah Visits P...

Liberia: Senator George Weah Visits President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon

Montserrado County Senator George M. Weah, political leader of the Congress for Democratic Change and Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change along with his Vice Standard Bearer and Senator Jewel Howard Taylor of Bong County, Thursday paid a courtesy visit on the President of Gabon, His Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba at the presidential palace in Liberville, Gabon. The meeting which was attended by several high ranking officials of the Gabonese government, centered on discussions about Senator Weah's work as a senator and the challenges the county of Montserrado is faced with.

