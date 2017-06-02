Gabon's Ping Calls for International ...

Gabon's Ping Calls for International Mediation to End Impasse

Gabon's main opposition leader, who rejected his defeat in last year's elections, called for the international community to mediate and help end the Central African nation's political crisis. Jean Ping, who lost August's disputed vote to President Ali Bongo by a narrow margin, said foreign mediation can "re-establish the truth of the ballot boxes," a move he claimed would prove he won.

