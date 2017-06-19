France puts Equatorial Guinea vice pr...

France puts Equatorial Guinea vice president on trial

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Houston Chronicle

France put the elusive son of Equatorial Guinea's president on trial Monday for spending and investing tens of millions of dollars in France with funds allegedly stemming from corruption, embezzlement and extortion in his country. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue , who was named vice president of Equatorial Guinea by his father after the French judicial noose tightened around him, has claimed he has immunity from prosecution and didn't appear before the Paris court when his trial opened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Luongo national park (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gabongramma 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,321 • Total comments across all topics: 281,907,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC